Whether you’re an avid fan of the show or you’re watching it for the first time from Sunday, January 14, you might be wondering how voting works this year.

Celebrities including Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney and S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt will battle it out to be crowned this year's winner.

Here’s everything you need to know to add your touch to the celebrities’ experience on the ITV show.

She can sing, she can act, but how will Hannah Spearritt fare on the ice?



Find out on Sunday as Hannah Spearritt and Andy Buchanan take to the rink at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/JwYfnUBU2N — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 12, 2024

How to vote on Dancing On Ice 2024

Viewers can vote via the ITV website once they are registered – votes can’t be made without registering.

The website gives viewers the chance to use five free votes per voting period on the show.

Votes that aren’t used can’t be rolled over so they will be removed if not used.

To access the website, you can go to the web address or scan the QR code that will appear on your TV screen during the show.

You will need to verify your mobile phone number before you can vote – a verification passcode will be sent to your mobile phone. Enter the code on the website to start voting.

You can find out more about voting and see the frequently asked questions (FAQs) section via the ITV website.

If there are technical issues with the website for voting, it may be changed to a paid mobile voice short codes (VSC).

This will mean viewers have to call 6 50 51 01 – 20 from a UK mobile phone and this will count the VSC vote.

Each VSC vote will cost 35p and this method of voting can only be done via a mobile phone.

If viewers misdial the number, charges could apply if the incorrect number is a valid one.

How to watch Dancing On Ice

There’s not long to wait until the new series of Dancing On Ice begins.

The 2024 series of the ice skating competition will be available to watch on ITV1 from Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm.