Six of the 12 couples danced in the first episode of the show, with the remaining half taking to the ice on tonight's episode (Sunday, January 21).

Ricky Hatton and his professional partner Robin Johnstone received the fewest votes from viewers in Week 1.

However, they have a chance to save themselves from elimination as they will face a skate-off against the couple who rank bottom of the second live show.

These four are always serving sparkle✨ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/clxbyRHdip — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 17, 2024

"The two couples with the fewest votes will skate a new routine for the judges who will decide who to save," TellyMix reports.

Dancing on Ice 2024 Week 2 songs

The songs that the couples will dance to on Week 2 of Dancing on Ice will be:

Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton - 'Holding Out For A Hero' by Bonnie Tyler

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer - 'Hard To Handle' by The Black Crowes

Eddie Edwards and Vicky Ogden - 'Livin' On A Prayer' by Bon Jovi

Lou Saunders and Brendyn Hatfield - 'Hung Up' by Madonna

Ricky Norwood and Annette Dytrt - 'Body Grove' by Architechs and Wyles

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty - 'Clearly' by Grace Vanderwaal

Who presents Dancing on Ice?





Holly Willougby and Stephen Mulhern are the current presenting duo for Dancing on Ice.

Mulhern replaced Phillip Schofield, who left ITV last year after he admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Recommended reading:

Who are the judges on Dancing on Ice?





The judging panel for Dancing on Ice remains the same from the previous series which includes choreographer Ashley Banjo and presenter/dancer Oti Mabuse.

The other two judges on the panel are Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean who are former British, European, Olympic, and World champions in figure skating.

Dancing On Ice continues Sundays at 6:30pm on ITV1.