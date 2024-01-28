Dancing on Ice returned to television screens across the UK on Sunday, January 14 on ITV.

The usual judging panel of Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse along with figure skating World Champions Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean are back for the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby has also returned for the latest series but is joined by a new co-host - Deal or No Deal's Stephen Mulhern.

It’s time for the #DancingOnIce family to predict this year's winner, but who do you think will take home the trophy? pic.twitter.com/wc7oMaFcym — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 23, 2024

Who's on Dancing on Ice 2024?





The 12 celebrities who are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic ski jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb - who revealed recently he and his husband Daniel Lustig were stepping away from the Channel 4 show - had been set to take part in Dancing on Ice 2024, but was forced to withdraw after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

He has been replaced by Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards.

Ricky Hatton was the first celebrity eliminated from the show last Sunday (January 21).

‘I’ve had a wonderful time, and this will stay with me forever’ ⛸️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/tgdwhxPoyh — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 22, 2024

When is Dancing on Ice on tonight?





All the celebrities will take to the ice for 'Movie Week' on Dancing on Ice 2024 tonight (Sunday, January 28).

The movie theme each pair has chosen and the music they will be skating to has been revealed ahead of tonight's episode:

Claire Sweeney and Colin Grafton: Cruella De Vil by Dr John (101 Dalmatians)

Hannah Spearritt and Andy Buchanan: Let It Go by Louise Dearman (Frozen)

Amber Davies and Simon Senecal: What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James: You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry (Pulp Fiction)

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer: A Thousand Years by Amanda Holden (Twilight)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards and Vicky Ogden: Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones and His Orchestra (Austin Powers)

Lou Sanders and Brendyn Hatfield: Hold On by Wilson Phillips (Bridesmaids)

Ricky Norwood and Annette Dytrt: Mr Blue Sky by Elo (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2)

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty: Clubbed to Death by Rob Duggan (The Matrix)

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy: Pure Imagination by David Shannon (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory)

Roxy Shahidi and Sylvain Longchambon: Jump in the Line by Harry Belafonte (Beetlejuice)

The latest episode of Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, January 28) at 6.20pm.