The popular dancer was previously diagnosed with cancer herself after finding a lump in her breast, forcing her to pull out of the 2023 series of Strictly.

Now, the star will be back on our screens in a new series of Dare To Dance which will air next month.

Amy Dowden's TV return will see her meet the Wrexham FC-obsessed couple and feature a surprise cameo from Always Sunny In Philidelphia creator Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the Welsh club alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Amy Dowden 'delighted' to announce return of Dare To Dance

Discussing the new series, the BBC Strictly Come Dancing star said: “I am so delighted Dare To Dance is back. When I dance, I feel like I can overcome anything. It’s something I want more people to experience, I really believe it can change your life.

"I was never going to let my diagnosis get in the way of what I love most and I am thrilled that my wonderful dance family could step in to ensure my wonderful students blew their family and friends away with their performance.”

BBC Cymru Wales' senior head of commissioning, Nick Andrews, added: “It’s terrific to have Dare To Dance back on our screens but grab a hanky, it’s emotional stuff.

"Amy has drawn together an incredible and brave bunch of people as well as some of her showbiz mates.

"This is foot-tappingly watchable telly with oodles of drama. It’s both terrifying and joyful and only the remarkable Amy Dowden could have pulled it off.”

Discussing her diagnoses previously, the Welsh performer said that she felt "robbed" of the past year after undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, mastectomy and fertility treatment.

After her last chemotherapy session, the BBC dancer told fans on Instagram: "I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.”