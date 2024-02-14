The British ice skaters from Nottingham went down in British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games following their routine to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

Now, they’re celebrating the 40th anniversary of their Gold medal success and you can see them perform live in 2025.

How to get tickets to Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 2025 tour

Torvill and Dean will embark on a 28-date tour, Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance.

The shows, which include dates in London, Belfast, Newcastle and Glasgow, will celebrate 50 years since they formed their skating partnership in 1975.

The pair will travel across the UK from April 12 to May 11, 2025.

Fans can get tickets from February 14 via the Torvill and Dean website.

Torvill and Dean turned professional after their Bolero performance but competed in the 1994 Winter Olympics where they won bronze before retiring from competition.

Watch Torvill and Dean's Bolero performance at the 1984 Winter Games

They later branched out into touring, coaching and choreographing before becoming the faces of ITV’s Dancing On Ice, which ran from 2006 until 2014, and later becoming head judges on the show when it was revived in 2018.

On announcing their retirement, Dean said: “I think there comes a time when you know.

“We’re not spring chickens any more but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it but that will go.

“So I think this is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice.

“We’re looking at it as a celebration.”