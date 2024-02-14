Couples at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed home in Cardiff have shared their relationship secrets during a celebration ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Josephine and Aubrey Langley, aged 90 and 91 respectively, have been married for 63 years and met in 1958 when they foxtrotted at the Mostyn Dance Hall in north Wales.

When asked what the key to a long-lasting relationship is Mr Langley said it was “a good sense of humour”.

Meanwhile, Mrs Langley added that the secret is having "a husband that knows how to barbecue and make an exceptionally good gin and tonic.”

The couple had their first date in the back row of a cinema in Pontypool and will mark their 64th wedding anniversary later this month.

The pair married on February 27 1960 at St Peter’s Church in Blaenavon.

Another centenarian couple who have been married for more than 75 years shared that it is their loving family that has kept their union strong.

Centenarian couple, Olwen and Arthur Hayward, aged 100 and 101, who have been married for more than 75 years. ( Care UK/PA) (Image: Care UK/PA)

Care UK said Olwen and Arthur Hayward, aged 100 and 101 respectively, are the 15th married couple in the UK where both spouses are aged over 100.

Mrs Hayward said her long-lasting union stems from “a happy marriage and a loving family”.

Meeting in 1943, the couple spent their first date enjoying a scenic walk across the cliff top at Pennard, Gower.

They got married six years later in 1949 in a church ceremony with 40 guests.

Now they have two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The happy couple recently celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 2. ( Care UK/PA) (Image: Care UK/ PA)

John and Patricia Chesney, aged 84 and 83, also took part in celebrations at the care home.

The happy couple recently celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 2.

Mrs Chesney offered advice to young couples about maintaining a relationship, joking: “Run, run, run”, but adding: “Let your husband think he is the boss, as long as he obeys his wife.”

The Chesneys met on a Saturday night in Queen Street, Cardiff, in 1959.

Four years later, they tied the knot and they share a daughter together.

The Valentine's celebrations involved a special dinner complete with Champagne, cocktails and canapes in the care home’s dining room decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals scattered on the tables.

Virgil Frincu, general manager at Llys Cyncoed, said: “Olwen and Arthur, Jo and Aubrey, and John and Patricia, are three love stories for the ages.

“It was great to be able to organise a special date night for each of them. I’d also like to say a special thank you to our wonderful chef for creating such a fantastic menu for the evening.”

He added: “Here at Llys Cyncoed, love is certainly in the air, and it’s been wonderful to encourage so many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories from their own marriages and relationships.

“Many wise words were shared that have certainly given us food for thought.

“We’d like to say thank you to all the happy couples for sharing their stories, they are truly inseparable.”