The internet provider said prices will rise by around 6.7% this April. Meaning if you currently pay £40 per month, your bill will increase to £42.68. If you pay £60, it will go up to £64.

However, unlike many Internet Service Providers (ISPs), consumer champion Which? had some good news for Sky customers.

Sky allows all customers to leave if they don't like the yearly price rise, even those in long-term deals. Other UK ISPs charge an exit fee to leave during a contract. It is worth noting, however, that you only have 30 days to switch once you've been alerted of the price increase.

Sky explained in an email seen by Express.co.uk: "We enable our broadband customers to leave penalty-free within 30 days of being notified of a price increase."

If you've received your notice explaining how much things are going up by, now is a good time to check your deal and shop around. It might also be a good idea to ring Sky and see if they'll reduce your current bill, as the less you pay before April the smaller the hike you'll face.

A spokesperson for Sky said: "Our Sky broadband and TV products will see an average increase of 6.7% from April. We don't take these decisions lightly - the price change reflects the ongoing cost pressures we face, and our continued investment to bring the best experience for our customers."

Rocio Concha, Which? Director of Policy and Advocacy, said: "It's very disappointing to see Sky raising prices for customers in this unpredictable way. Consumers deserve pricing certainty rather than being blindsided with more above-inflation hikes."

She added: "Unlike people trapped by their contract when prices rise, Sky customers can take action.

Recommended reading:

"Customers should send a message to Sky by voting with their feet and taking advantage of their right to exit within 30 days. Our recent research found, on average, Sky TV and broadband customers could save £152 by switching."

Ms Concha also highlighted a loophole left by Ofcom's regulation of the sector, adding: "Ofcom's current proposals to ban inflation-linked price rises don't extend to the 'prices may vary' terms that Sky is using for these ad-hoc hikes.

"The regulator should commit to closing this loophole and banning all forms of unpredictable price rises to protect millions of people."