The British ice skaters from Nottingham went down in British sporting history at the 1984 Winter Games following their routine to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

The pair were successful at the Games and won Gold.

While they might be familiar faces to you, there might be some things you don’t know about the Dancing On Ice judges.

Are Torvill and Dean married?





Torvill and Dean are both in relationships but not with each other - they’re good friends with families of their own.

Jayne Torvill has been married to Phil Christensen for 30 years. He is an American sound engineer and they tied the knot in 1990, reports Hello! magazine.

The couple have two children together – Kieran and Jessica.

Christopher Dean has been in a relationship with Dancing On Ice co-star Karen Barber since 2011.

He has been married twice before and has two sons, reports Hello! magazine.

Torvill and Dean announce retirement and final UK tour

Jayne and Chris have announced their retirement from skating and to mark 50 years of skating together and 40 years since their Gold medal success at the Winter Games, they will be going on tour for the final time.

Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance will see the pair perform across the UK from April 12 to May 11, 2025.

Tickets are available to buy now via the Torvill and Dean website as well as Ticketmaster.

On announcing their retirement, Dean said: “I think there comes a time when you know.

“We’re not spring chickens any more but we’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it but that will go.

“So I think this is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice.

“We’re looking at it as a celebration.”