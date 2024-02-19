Morrisons revealed that from Monday (February 19) more than 200 products on its shelves will be marked as being the same or lower compared to those offered at Aldi and Lidl.

But the supermarket chain said the new price match guarantee didn't necessarily mean price cuts on its products.

Morrisons said: "The vast majority of the products which are now Price Matched to Aldi and Lidl were already the same price, today’s announcement is about reassuring customers and helping to change perception."

More than 200 Morrisons products will be price matched to Aldi and Lidl from Monday (February 19). (Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

This announcement comes following a similar price match scheme by Asda recently.

What Morrisons products will be price matched to Aldi and Lidl?





The new price match guarantee is only set to include a "sliver" of the products on sale at Morrisons - with more than 200 items to be included.

The supermarket chain said the products included in the price match guarantee were items people "buy a lot of".

The prices will be checked against its rivals twice a week.

Morrisons chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre said: “We want to reassure our customers that we have hundreds of products that are the same price or cheaper, with the quality they’ve come to expect from us, than those available at Aldi and Lidl which is why we have launched our new Price Match.

“We hope this new campaign will bring our quality and value into even sharper focus for our customers.”

Morrisons is hoping the new campaign will bring customers back who may have switched from Aldi to Lidl recently. (Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

More and more customers switching to Aldi and Lidl data shows

Aldi and Lidl have been taking customers from rival supermarkets, including Morrisons, over the last decade data has shown.

Morrisons had 11.3% of the grocery market 10 years ago while in the most recent data from Kantar it only had 8.8%.

Over the same period Aldi’s market share has gone from 4.1% to 9.3%, while Lidl has grown from 3.1% to 7.5%.