The supermarket giant and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued an alert to customers on Sunday (February 18) warning them of the product which contains mustard not mentioned on the label.

This product recall is the second issued in a number of months with another still in place due to risk of broken glass.

Aldi recalls Pasta Bake due to possible health risk

Aldi has recalled Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake (600g) because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.

The supermarket, on its website, said: "Anyone who bought this product should return it to their nearest store for a full refund.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Sunday 18 February 2024 - @AldiUK recalls Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake due to undeclared mustard #FoodAllergy https://t.co/GPq7yzm2wc pic.twitter.com/beatqewbWc — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 18, 2024

According to the FSA the Carlos Takeaway Meat Feast Pasta Bake products Aldi refers to has a best before date of February 25, 26 and/or 27, 2024.

Aldi said the regions affected by this product recall are:

Atherstone

Bathgate

Bolton

Chelmsford

Darlington

Goldthorpe

Neston

Sawley

Swindon

Cardiff

Sheppey

Aldi issues product recall due to risk of broken glass

A product recall remains in place for Lacura Cozmo His and Her 100ml fragrances.

Aldi issued an "emergency" recall for these items just after Christmas as a "precautionary measure" due to an issue with the bottles.

Aldi, at the time, said: "Please note that the following Emergency Withdrawal and Public Product Recall has taken place.

"As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling this product due to a fault which may cause the glass bottle to break."

The supermarket chain added it had removed the products from sale in all stores and is calling all customers who purchased the product to return it to their local store.