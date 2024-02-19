The supermarket is recalling various Tower Gate cookies because of the possible presence of metal, making them unsafe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has also issued a “do not eat” warning.

The affected products include the Tower Gate triple chocolate and lemon flavoured soft baked cookies, with best before dates of December 12 and December 13, and the Tower Gate chocolate chip cookies, with a best before date of December 14.

Friday 16 February 2024: Lidl recalls various Tower Gate cookies because of the possible presence of metal: https://t.co/l36qFzFZyK#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/6Xnym56P8e — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 16, 2024

Anyone who has purchased the recalled cookies should return them to Lidl for a full refund.

An FSA spokesman said: “Lidl is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.care@lidl.co.uk for GB or 0289 568 4888 for NI.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.