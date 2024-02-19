As locals refuse to accept their fate, years of pent-up anger against politicians and business bosses start to arise leading to a violent uprising.

The shocking event sees panic spread and fears that strikes and uprisings could spread to England, seeing a lockdown enforced on the Welsh border.

The lockdown only enrages more anger, ending in a protest march, and ultimately a violent battle on Station Road.

As Port Talbot and much of Wales face the dystopian situation, one family comes together in a bid to flee the ensuing violence.

BBC's The Way has a host of well-known Welsh actors including the likes of Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans, Gavin and Stacey's Steffan Rhodri and It's a Sin's Callum Scott Howells.

Plus, The Way also features the likes of Tom Cullen from Downton Abbey, Mark Lewis Jones who appeared in Keeping Faith and Mali Harries who also starred in Keeping Faith.

Michael Sheen, who has appeared in the Twilight series, Staged and Good Omens, helped create The Way and also directs the series.

The Way was written by James Graham who has previously worked on shows including Sherwood, Netflix's The Crown, and ITV's Quiz as well as films and plays Brexit: The Uncivil War, National Theatre Live: Dear England, National Theatre Live: Best of Enemies and many more.

BBC The Way full cast list:

Geoff: Steffan Rhodri

Dee: Mali Harries

Thea: Sophie Melville

Owen: Callum Scott Howells

Anna: Maja Laskowska

Dan: Aneurin Barnard

Jack Price: Tom Cullen

Glynn: Mark Lewis Jones

Denny Driscoll: Michael Sheen

How to watch BBC's The Way

The Way will be on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, February 19 with episodes airing weekly on Mondays at the same time of 9pm.

You can also watch The Way on BBC iPlayer.