Shoppers will be in with a chance of seeing their finished design make its way to the supermarket’s shelves.

The winner of the competition will also win a day out at a unique chocolate-tasting experience.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to design an Easter egg – here’s how you can enter the competition.

How to enter Aldi’s Easter egg competition

The competition is open for people of all ages across the UK and you don’t need any experience in design – a creative flair and a love for Aldi chocolate Easter eggs is all that’s needed.

To enter, applicants need to download the drawing guideline from the Aldi website here and start creating their design – Aldi says the more imaginative, the better!

Once you’ve completed your design, you’ll need to send it to the competition’s email address – designanegg@clarioncomms.co.uk – along with your name, age and a brief description of why your design would make the perfect addition to Aldi’s Easter range.

There will only be one winner and if you’d like to find out more you can visit the Aldi website.

The deadline for the competition is Sunday, March 31 and the winner will be notified of their success via email.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Launching this new competition is a fantastic chance to engage with our shoppers and deliver the Easter products they truly want to see on shelves.

“Our Easter egg range grows in variety and excitement each year, so what better way to continue this tradition than collaborating with our customers to create a new Easter masterpiece!”