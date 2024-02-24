The 33-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year after discovering a lump shortly before she was due to go on her honeymoon with husband Ben.

The Welsh star has since had a mastectomy and many rounds of chemotherapy, which resulted in some side effects that Amy has often documented on Instagram.

But now posting on social media, she revealed some positive news and hinted at returning to the dancefloor very soon.

Strictly's Amy Dowden says she 'won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years'





She said: “NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!

“I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.

“So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.

“To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you!”

Amy added: “I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups.

“Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

“I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

“Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves.

“It’s time to look ahead after what’s been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn’t expect!

“Dance floor I’m coming for you! Welsh love always, Amy x”

Recommended reading:

Some of Amy's “proud” family members, including her father Richard Dowden commented underneath the post: “How do I begin to express my joy of hearing this. You have faced this with great courage- my pride is beyond words. Not only have you had to deal with this awful illness but you have strived to raise awareness using your platform to help others. Forever proud to be your dad.”

Among the many celebrities congratulating her was fellow Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who wrote: “Best news to come this year and it’s just the begging of the good stuff ! i told you this is your year my girl and i am cheering you on with every bone in my body GO AMY you super star.”

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke replied: “Congratulations my love! Absolutely brilliant news.”