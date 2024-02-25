Another Sunday has arrived, which means another Dancing on Ice episode is just hours away.
The six remaining celebrities and their professional skating partners will be hoping to impress judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse once more - plus American figure skater Johnny Weir joins the panel as a special guest again.
Speaking about his recent appearances on the ITV series, he said: “It's wonderful to be able to lend my voice to something that is such a phenomenal platform for skating in the UK.
The two-time Olympian told Virgin Radio UK: "Believe me, everyone in the skating world knows about Dancing on Ice. So to be the one foreign person that's been selected to come by this season, it just really it's an honour. And that means a lot to me."
Dancing on Ice week 7 songs revealed
Dancing on Ice has revealed the songs for "Guilty Pleasure Week". Tonight's choices are:
- Amber Davies and Simon Senecal - Waterloo by ABBA
- Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James- Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC
- Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer - Genie In A Bottle by Christina Aguilera
- Eddie Edwards and Vicky Ogden - What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction
- Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty - You're My World by Jane McDonald
- Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy - Club Tropicana by WHAM!
What time is Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?
Dancing on Ice will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 6.30pm until 8pm this evening (February 25).
Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will continue to host series 16 as usual.
Recommended reading:
- How to vote on Dancing On Ice 2024 to decide the fate of celebrities on the show
- Adele Roberts reveals how ITV Dancing on Ice helped 'reclaim my body from cancer'
- Dancing on Ice stars to retire from skating 40 years after Olympic Gold medal success
Who left Dancing on Ice last week?
EastEnders star Ricky Norwood became the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice last weekend (February 18).
The judges sent him home after being in the skate-off against Love Island’s Amber Davies, where he performed along to Three Little Birds with professional skating partner Annette Dytrt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here