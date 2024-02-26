Aldi's Specially Selected luxury fruited hot cross buns have just claimed two accolades as the best among supermarkets in the UK beating out the likes of Tesco and M&S.

The Aldi product was named best classic supermarket hot cross bun at both the BBC Good Food Easter Taste Awards 2024 and Olive Magazine Easter Supermarket Awards 2024.

The hot cross buns were described by judges as the “best looking” and were noted as having “a shiny glaze and generous amount of fruit”.

Aldi's luxury fruited hot cross buns have received two accolades recently through BBC Good Food and Olive Magazine. (Image: Aldi)

How to get free hot cross buns from Aldi

To celebrate the recent accolades, Aldi is giving 1000 customers the chance to win free hot cross buns.

The 1000 lucky shoppers will receive a £5 voucher to buy hot cross buns in any of its stores in the UK - which the supermarket giant said equates to 20,000 buns.

All you have to do to win one of these vouchers and claim your free hot cross buns is be one of the first 1000 shoppers to email freealdibuns@clarioncomms.co.uk.

It's as simple as that.

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: “Now more than ever, we want to show that low prices don’t compromise on quality or taste, and these award wins are a testament to that.

“There’s no denying that hot cross buns are a household staple at Easter, so what better way to celebrate the news than with fans across the nation – best of luck to those that enter!”

Aldi hot cross buns on sale for 99p for one week

Aldi's award-winning Specially Selected Luxury Fruited Hot Cross Buns (4 pack) will be on sale for 99p for one week in the lead-up to Easter.

They will be available in-store and via click-and-collect for the reduced price from Monday (February 26) until Sunday (March 2).

New hot cross bun flavours released by Aldi

Aldi has also recently released a range of new flavoured hot cross buns.

Flavours include:

Nutoka

Banoffee

Raspberry and white chocolate

The supermarket giant predicts more than 20 million hot cross buns will be sold ahead of Easter Sunday (March 31) in 2024.