The professional dancer was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023 but following treatment has since shared that there is now "no evidence of disease".

Now, Dowden has announced that she will start a new role on ITV's Lorraine, working alongside host Lorraine Kelly.

Discussing the new role, Dowden said: "I’m delighted to join the Lorraine family and can’t wait to be part of the brilliant team of presenters on the show. It’s been a tough year but this is something I’m so excited about and can’t wait to get started."

Amy Dowden to join ITV's Lorraine

Speaking to The Mirror, Kelly shared that the ITV team is "thrilled to have Amy join", adding: " We always love it when Amy is on the show, and know our viewers do too, so we can’t wait to see more of her.

"She’s had an incredibly tough year and overcome it with such grace, I’m so excited to welcome her to the show."

Hinting at what Dowden's new role will involve, an ITV insider said that the Strictly pro would be working on " behind the scene videos, celebrity interviews and on-set interviews".

Adding: "Amy is over the moon to land the job and Lorraine is delighted to get her involved in the show. They have become friends and love the idea of working together.

"It's an exciting new project for Amy and her fans will love watching her on Lorraine."

Strictly's Amy Dowden says she 'won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years'





Dowden recently shared a huge health update with "words I dreamed of", telling fans there is “no evidence of disease” after her latest health check following cancer treatment.

The Welsh star has since had a mastectomy and many rounds of chemotherapy, which resulted in some side effects that Amy has often documented on Instagram.

But now posting on social media, she revealed some positive news and hinted at returning to the dancefloor very soon.

RECOMMENDED READING

Taking to Instagram, Dowden said: "NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!

“I won’t be getting the all-clear for 5 years, especially with a hormone-fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.

“So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.

“To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you!"