Although in today’s cost of living crisis, spending upwards of £50 on a pot of moisturiser is a dream that many of us beauty fans are not willing to spend.

But, there’s finally a solution.

Budget-friendly supermarket Aldi has seemingly become the ‘master’ of dupes, creating cheaper variations of products like Rare Beauty, Oplex and Dior.

Now, Aldi is back at it again taking on the popular YSL night skincare range with the return of the Pronight Advanced Face Serum and the Lacura ProNight Plus Face Cream.

I was lucky enough to give the products a go, and as someone who has splashed the cash on designer brand variations before, I can happily say that I’ve saved myself more than £100.

Let’s start with the design, there are some clear callbacks to the YSL design but Aldi’s taken a simpler approach.

You still get the brown and gold hues that don the YLS products, but the pipit of the serum does feel somewhat cheaper, but if you’re paying £100 less, you should expect that.

Moving on to the really important stuff, the quality of the product.

Lacura ProNight Avance Face Serum

Starting as if I was doing my nightly skincare routine, the Lacura ProNight Avance Face Serum costs £5.99 for 30ml compared to YSL’s £65.30 for the same price.

Aldi shares that the serum is ‘enriched’ with Copper Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Allantoin to help give the skin an “all-in-one recovery complex”.

Lacura ProNight Avance Face Serum (Image: Newsquest)

The first important thing to know is that a little of this serum goes a very long way, a mere drop covered my entire face and left it feeling moisturised and healthy in a matter of moments.

Although at first, the serum leaves a sticky-like feeling, it doesn’t take long for it to absorb into the skin helping create that healthy glow and all signs of stickiness vanish.

If you’re like me, the serum smells are very important, there is nothing worse than having a great serum with an awful smell.

Luckily, I found that Aldi’s YSL dupe had no harsh or overbearing smell and much like the stickiness, all signs of strong smells disappeared as soon as the serum was absorbed into the skin.

Lacura ProNight Plus Face Cream

Moving on to the next YSL dupe, the Lacura ProNight Plus Face Cream costs £5.99 for 50ml while the designer version will set you back £55.50 for the same 50ml.

The face cream promises to ‘intensely hydrate and rejuvenate the appearance of dull and dry skin’, and it seems to do just that.

Like many, the cold winter weather means dry skin, but the use of the Aldi YSL dupe seems to make all signs of dryness vanish.

Lacura ProNight Plus Face Cream (Image: Newsquest)

Although it does have a scent, it can only be described as calming and similar to those of classic moisturisers that aren’t overpowering in any form.

Like the serum, you only need a small amount of the cream for it to do its job and cover the entire surface area.

At first glance, it might seem to have a very slight blue tint to the cream, but as soon as it touches the skin, that vanishes.

Instead, you are left with skin feeling smooth, healthy and - more importantly - moisturised without feeling greasy.

Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara (Image: Newsquest)

Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara

Alongside the YSL dupes, Aldi has surprised shoppers with a brand new make-up product with the creation of the Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara (£4.99) inspired by the popular Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara (£29).

As a very big fan of Aldi’s FABULASH Lash Primer And Mascara, my hopes for the new mascara were high, and I was not disappointed.

Not often one for a bold lash, Lacura’s new dramatic mascara creates a bold lash that doesn’t clump together or flake away as some mascaras can.

The application wand is designed in a way to define lashes, and it does just that, my lashes looked longer instantly and gave the voluminous and fuller look it promised on the box.

The Lacura ProNight Avance Face Serum, Lacura ProNight Plus Face Cream and Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara are available in Aldi stores nationwide now.