The programme recently returned to our screens with Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern at the helm alongside a new raft of celebrity contestants.

So far on the show, a number of famous faces like Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards, Hannah Spearritt and Ricky Hatton have been eliminated.

These are the celebrities on the ITV show who have been eliminated from the series.

Ricky Hatton - Week two

Hannah Spearritt - Week three

Claire Sweeney - Week four

Lou Sanders - Week five

Roxy Shahidi - Week five

Ricky Norwood - Week seven

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards - Week eight

To have a say on which celebrity progresses to the next round, Dancing On Ice viewers can register to vote via the ITV website.

The website gives viewers the chance to use five free votes per voting period on the show.

Votes that aren’t used can’t be rolled over so they will be removed if not used.

To access the website, you can go to the web address or scan the QR code that appears on your TV screen during the show.

You will need to verify your mobile phone number before you can vote – a verification passcode will be sent to your mobile phone. Enter the code on the website to start voting.

The Dancing On Ice semi-final will air on ITV1 and ITVX from 6:30pm (its usual time).

The show will run until 8pm before being replaced by Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? and Trigger Point.

This comes after the Six Nations caused serious disruption to the TV schedule, seeing popular shows like Dancing On Ice, Gladiators and The Masked Singer moved.