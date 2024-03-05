Throughout March, InPost lockers will be available outside 22 Aldi stores across the country (a list of which can be found below).

Customers will be able to collect and return online orders from other retailers at these Aldi stores, thanks to the supermarket’s new partnership with InPost.

The trial will conclude after a 12-week period, with the aim to roll it out to more stores if successful.

(Image: PA)

Communications Director at Aldi UK, Richard Thornton, said: “We are all about making things efficient for our customers, and the installation of InPost lockers will make shopping at Aldi even more convenient.

“People can collect or return parcels while they are doing their shopping, with the lockers accessible with a QR code. If the trial is successful, this will hopefully be something available to lots more of our shoppers later this year.”

CEO at InPost International, Michael Rouse, said: “We’re on a mission to bring unrivalled parcel convenience to shoppers in the UK, and this trial with Aldi does just that.

“With over 6,000 parcel lockers in the UK, we offer hassle-free delivery options that easily integrate into shoppers’ daily routines.

"In this case, Aldi customers can now pick up and drop off their parcels with ease and efficiency while doing the weekly shop.

"We look forward to seeing the results from the trial and the start of a successful partnership.”

The Aldi stores trialling InPost parcel lockers

The 22 Aldi stores in the UK that will be trialling the InPost parcel lockers are:

Nuneaton (Kingswood Road, CV10 8QY)

Hinckley (Hollier’s Walk)

Annan (Butts Street, DG12 5AL)

Glasgow (4 Knightscliffe Avenue, G13 2TG)

Preston (Blackpool Road, PR1 6AF)

Ashton Under Lyne

Colchester (Magdalen Street, CO1 2FJ)

Chelmsford (471 Springfield Road, CM2 6AP)

Bristol (North Street, Bedminster, BS3 1JA)

Cardiff (Caerphilly Road, CF14 4QF)

Sunderland (St Mark’s Road, SR4 7EG)

South Shields (Chichester Road, NE33 4HF)

Thornbury (Leeds Old Road, BD3 8JF)

Grimsby (Magdalene Road, Little Coates, DN34 5DN)

Liverpool (281 Smithdown Road, L15 2HF)

Liverpool (1 Clocktower Drive, L9 1ET)

Basford (Lortas Road, NG5 1EL)

Somercotes

Portsmouth (Southampton Road, PO6 4RJ)

Gravesend (London Road, Rosherville, DA11 9LY)

Bournemouth (Holdenhurst Rd, BH8 8NT)

Quedgeley (171 Bristol Road, GL2 4QL)

Customers can check the lockers available at their local stores by visiting the InPost website (a link to which can be found above).