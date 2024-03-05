The popular character is coming back in time for spring and his Easter outfits are fitting for the occasion.

Kevin the Carrot was welcomed by Aldi customers in recent years and has remained popular ever since his first appearance on shelves.

When he returns, he’s usually available to buy with his family and friends also heading to shelves with new outfits whether that’s at Christmas or in time for a World Cup.

Kevin the Carrot is back in time for Easter (Image: Aldi)

This time though, he's sporting Easter outfits in time for the spring celebration - here's how you can get yours.

How to buy Easter Kevin toys at Aldi

If you or a loved one is excited about the new launch, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on the new soft toys at Aldi.

Whether you collect them or like to spread the Kevin the Carrot love by sending them as gifts to loved ones, there are new ones to buy!

Easter Kevin toys will be available for £3.99 each and customers can choose from two designs.

Kevin the Carrot will be available to buy in a soft grey bunny suit or you can opt for the boucle-style lamb outfit.

The toys will be on shelves in Aldi stores from Thursday, March 14.

It's important to note that the new Kevin the Carrot toys are Specialbuys and will only be available at Aldi while stocks last.