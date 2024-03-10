The usual judging panel of Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse along with figure skating World Champions Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean will return for the final time this series.

While Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back as hosts.

Who's in the Dancing on Ice 2024 final?





Three celebrities are remaining who will take to the ice one last time in tonight's Dancing on Ice final:

Adele Roberts

Miles Nazaire

Ryan Thomas

Greg Rutherford was set to be the fourth finalist but had to withdraw just hours before the final due to an injury sustained while rehearsing.

Dancing on Ice revealed the news on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

"Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

"We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family. #DancingOnIce."

(1/3) Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series. — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 10, 2024

Who has been eliminated from Dancing on Ice 2024?





All the other celebrities have been eliminated from Dancing on Ice 2024.

Here is the order they were eliminated:

Week 2 - Ricky Hatton

Week 3 - Hannah Spearritt

Week 4 - Claire Sweeney

Week 5 - Lou Sanders

Week 5 - Roxy Shahidi

Week 6 - Ricky Norwood

Week 7 - Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards

Week 8 - Amber Davies

What time is the Dancing on Ice final on tonight?

The remaining three celebrities will take to the ice for the final time tonight (Sunday, March 10).

RECOMMENDED READING:

The celebrities and their professional partners have revealed the songs they will be skating to in tonight's Dancing on Ice final:

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer: Turn to Stone by Ingrid Michaelson

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty: Texas Hold 'Em by Beyonce

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy: Believer by Imagine Dragons

The Dancing on Ice 2024 final airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, March 10) at 6.25pm and is scheduled to run until 8pm.