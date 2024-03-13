If you’re looking for an Easter tipple to celebrate with, the supermarket is also launching the alcoholic Ballycastle Chocolate Crème drink and I gave it a try before it hits shelves.

Aldi says the drink tastes just like a Cadbury Creme Egg but I have to disagree – here’s what I thought when I tried it.

I think the drink lacks the Cadbury Creme Egg flavour (Image: Newsquest)

Aldi to launch new Chocolate Crème drink but what is it really like?





When I saw the packaging and found out the Aldi drink was meant to taste just like a Cadbury Creme Egg, I got quite excited because I’ve not seen anything like it before.

However, the drink didn’t taste like a Cadbury Creme Egg and instead tasted like tiramisu to me which isn’t all bad but it was a little sickly.

I was disappointed to find out that it was just a chocolatey flavour with no sign of a Cadbury Creme Egg flavour like Aldi had promised.

I tried the drink on its own and found it’s quite a rich drink and a bit too strong for me but it’s creamy and a decent-sized bottle (70cl) if you do fancy giving it a try.

I think it could be interesting to add it to another drink like a hot chocolate to create a twist on the hot beverage like I’ve previously done with Baileys.

Aldi recommends enjoying the drink over ice or within a chocolate-inspired cocktail.

When can you buy the new Chocolate Crème drink from Aldi?





If you’d like to try it out for yourself, here’s how you can get your hands on a bottle.

The Aldi drink will be available for £7.69 a bottle in stores nationwide from Thursday, March 14.

Customers can also get theirs via Click & Collect from Thursday.

Aldi has released several other Ballycastle bottles including the Ballycastle Blonde Chocolate, Ballycastle Raspberry Ripple and more.