Whether you are a fan of a fresh Chardonnay, a sweet Pinto Grigio or prefer a deep Merlot or bold Malbec, wine has a very passionate following that often believes that you shouldn’t touch a ‘perfect’ thing.

For some, that includes the bottles.

While many average drinkers of wine just see bottles for what they are, a carrier for the liquid, more passionate drinkers see it as a key part of the overall experience of wine.

However, the future of wine could be changing forever and for the better, although not everyone will be happy.

Supermarket chain Aldi has become the first brand of its kind to supply its brand of paper wine bottles, yes paper.

Working with Frugalpac, made from 94% recycled paperboard, the bottles are unlike others, lined with a food-grade pouch to contain the wine, think wine box but as a bottle.

The simple but impactful change is in aid of reducing carbon footprint, as Aldi shares that by replacing glass bottles with paper nationwide, they have generated a carbon footprint reduction that is equivalent to driving around the planet 5.8 times.

As most wine drinkers and shoppers alike would be, I was very curious about Aldi’s first-of-its-kind product and decided it had to be tested to be believed.

I tested Aldi’s paper wine bottles and I’ll never look at wine the same

When I first heard about Aldi’s paper wine bottles, I was a little taken aback, first over how odd it was but also how no supermarket chain has ever done it before.

Such a simple but innovative idea that not only helps the planet but is much safer for everyone with no fears of smashed glass.

My main concern was how it worked, I could not in mind imagine how you could create a wine bottle from paper, but when I saw the bottle for myself in person, I realised how truly simple it was.

How the paper bottle works. (Image: Newsquest)

Using just two pieces of paperboard, a food-grade pouch and a plastic nozzle and cap, the bottle just seemed perfect.

It was much lighter than your typical glass bottle, and being my clumsy self, when I accidentally knocked the bottle over, it was still in perfect condition and I couldn’t see any way it could cut or harm someone.

Glass and alcohol have always been a big safety concern, with recent calls for glass in pubs and bars to be banned after 9pm, like laws in Australia.

Aldi’s wine paper bottoms answer those concerns, taking any fears of smashed glass out of the question and making nights out just a little bit safer.

Cambalala South African Shiraz. (Image: Newsquest)

How did Aldi’s wine in paper bottles taste?





Moving onto something that is just as important as the bottle itself, the taste.

As part of Aldi’s paper bottle launch, they are selling two flavours the Cambalala South African Shiraz (£7.99, 75cl) and Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc (£7.99, 75cl).

Although more of a Merlot fan than a Shiraz, I was pleasantly surprised by the Cambalala South African Shiraz.

The sweet but oaky taste of red fruits, blackberry and cherry was perfect, not too strong or overpowering, just right.

Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc (Image: Newsquest)

I enjoyed a glass with a pork dish and it made the meal flawless, matching the taste of the meal and enhancing the flavours.

While I loved the Shiraz by Aldi, the Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc was my clear winner.

Its fruity fresh taste of melon, green apples and citrus made it feel like a summer evening on a dark wet spring night.

The acidity was not too strong and was balanced well thanks to the fresh taste of the fruit, it worked perfectly with a chicken salad.

Aldi’s new take on wine bottles gives customers a peak into how packaging and what we know as normal will change in aid of the planet.

While glass and wine seem synonymous, for the sake of the planet and the safety of all, paper wine bottles seem like a small price to pay.

Aldi’s new Cambalala South African Shiraz and Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc will be available in stores from March 18, Global Recycling Day.