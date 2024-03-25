Government rules mean stores across England and Wales larger than 280 square metres are forced to close on Easter Sunday.

Most shops will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, both of which are bank holidays.

But to avoid any confusion this weekend, these are the opening times of the majority of supermarkets in England and Wales across the Easter holiday weekend.

Aldi Easter opening times

Opening hours at Aldi may vary depending on store location, but these are the opening hours for the majority of stores across England and Wales this weekend.

Good Friday, March 29 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, March 31 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 – 8am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Aldi here.

Lidl Easter opening times

Lidl will operate similar opening hours to Aldi at the majority of stores over the weekend, with supermarkets in England and Wales closing their doors on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, March 29 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, March 31 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 – 9am to 9pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Lidl here.

Tesco Easter opening times

All Tesco Extras and Tesco Superstores will close in England and Wales on Easter Sunday, though most Tesco Express stores will be open, though you should check your local branch for accurate times.

These are the opening times for the majority of larger Tesco supermarkets this weekend.

Good Friday, March 29 – 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, March 31 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 – 8am to 6pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Tesco here.

Asda Easter opening times

Hours may vary from branch to branch, but the majority of Asda stores will operate the following hours over the Easter weekend.

Good Friday, March 29 – 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, March 31 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 – 6am to 10pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Asda here.

Sainsbury’s Easter opening times

All major Sainsbury’s stores in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday, though some Sainsbury’s Locals will remain open between 7am and 9pm. These are the opening hours for the larger Sainsbury’s supermarkets this Easter weekend.

Good Friday, March 29 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, March 31 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 1 – 8am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Sainsbury's here.

Morrisons Easter opening times

Most Morrisons stores in England and Wales will open for the following hours over the Easter weekend: