The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket opened its 1,000th UK store in Woking in 2023 and has plans to expand its portfolio beyond 1,500 in the coming years.

Upon revealing plans to open 500 new stores last year, Aldi UK and Ireland CEO Giles Hurley said: "Opening our 1,000th store is a huge milestone and wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 40,000 incredible colleagues.

"Our popularity is growing, and there is a huge demand for people to have an Aldi store near to them to increase shoppers’ access to our unbeatable prices.

“The next phase of our expansion will involve another 500 new stores over the coming years. It is a long-term target and is not a ceiling to our ambition to have an Aldi store close to everyone in the UK.”

As part of its UK expansion Aldi plans to open 35 new stores in 2024.

The supermarket chain has already opened several new UK stores this year including in Newport and Skelmersdale.

Aldi has now revealed the location of the next six UK locations which will welcome new stores in the coming months, some as early as the end of March.

New Aldi stores opening in the coming months

The locations of the six new Aldi stores that will be opening in the coming months are:

Portway, Preston

Meteor Retail Park, Derby

Castle Gresley, Derbyshire

Swinfen Vale, Bardon

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Stoke Gifford, Bristol

Each new store opening is set to create around 40 new jobs (on average).

Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, Jonathan Neale, said: “After attracting more new customers than any other supermarket in the last 12 months, we’re more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country.

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi.”