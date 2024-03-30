In a statement shared by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), customers affected have been told: "Unilever is recalling Magnum Classic Ice Cream Sticks (3x100ml) because they may contain pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat."

The products affected include those in pack sizes of 3x100ml with the following batch codes: L3324, L3325, L3326, L3327 and L3328.

The products also have a 'best-before' date of November 2025.

Discussing the recall, the FSA website added: "Unilever are recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

"These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice."

Sharing its advice to consumers, the agency said:" If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, any customers with queries or concerns can contact the careline team for further guidance on 08006781031."

What are product withdrawals and recalls?





According to the FSA, when there is a problem with a food product and it is unsafe to eat, it may be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (customers are asked to return the product).

The agency publicises this information so that consumers and local authorities are aware of the issue.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This gives councils specific details of action that should be taken on behalf of the consumer.