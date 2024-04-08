Well you’re in luck, as Aldi has revealed it is opening the virtual doors to its cult Beauty Club once more.

The supermarket is recruiting 20 make-up enthusiasts to trial, test, and review on-trend Lacura beauty products before they land on shelves this summer.

What to expect as a member of Aldi’s Beauty Club

How many is that now? We’ve lost count x https://t.co/gdPKEwpOwY — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 4, 2024

Successful beauty fans will make up Aldi’s latest panel of members for 2024, receiving 13 products from its new line-up, set to be released on Sunday, June 23.

Including a selection of makeup must-haves, haircare essentials and glow getter self-tan Specialbuys, panellists will be required to review colour, smell, look and feel of the products across three weeks with the help of social media.

They will be asked to share a minimum of one post through TikTok and Instagram using the #AldiBeautyClub hashtag - their reviews will guide and inform Aldi beauty bosses ahead of key decision making for 2025.

How to apply for Aldi’s Beauty Club 2024

Eager beauty fanatics that want to check out why Lacura is causing such a stir, simply need to send an email explaining why they think they should be chosen for the role, as well as outlining what their favourite Lacura product is and why.

To apply for Aldi’s Beauty Club and be in with a chance of receiving the exclusive products, shoppers need to send an email to Aldibeautyclub@clarioncomms.co.uk with the following details:

Full name

Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)

TikTok and Instagram handles (accounts must be open /not private)

150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for the position

Favourite Lacura product and why

Julie Ashfield, managing director of Aldi UK, said: “Our health and beauty brand, Lacura, is hugely popular with shoppers, but it’s important we continue to excite our loyal fan base with an innovative offering.

“That’s why we’re returning our cult Beauty Club. Shopper feedback helps us ensure we’re giving customers quality, on-trend products at affordable prices.”

Entries are now open until Friday, May 3.

To enter now and view the full T&Cs, visit the Aldi Beauty Club page.