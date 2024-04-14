The warning is in place for the brand's 'Pitted Spanish Queen Olives' with those who have purchased pack sizes 113g with 'best-before' dates of 'December 2025' being told to return the items.

Discussing what should be done by consumers the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose customer care team on 0800 188 884, Option 4."

Elaborating further about the risk posed to those who have purchased these Waitrose olives, the agency said: "This product may contain pieces of glass which makes it unsafe to eat."

Saturday 13 April - @waitrose recalls Waitrose Pitted Spanish Queen Olives because they may contain pieces of glass #FoodAlert https://t.co/RiUEKfvb4Y pic.twitter.com/MPeaQ4KAQj — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 13, 2024

What is an FSA food recall?





The FSA states: "If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

"The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

"In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."