Mammoth features the likes of Peter Kay's Car Share actress Sian Gibson, Joseph Marcell from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Welsh actor/comedian Mike Bubbins, who also created the show.

The new series follows main character Tony Mammoth (Bubbins) after he is brought back to life in the present day having been presumed dead after an Alpine avalanche in 1979.

Mammoth cast

The cast for Mammoth on BBC includes:

Tony Mammoth - Mike Bubbins

Mel - Sian Gibson (Peter Kay's Car Share)

Roger - Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air)

Lucy - Mali Ann Rees

Theo - Joel Davison

Mammoth creator Bubbins when asked about the cast, described them as "amazing".

Speaking to the BBC, he said: "Everyone I wanted, I was lucky enough to get. The cast are all amazing."

Cast talk about new BBC series Mammoth

Talking about his character, Tony Mammoth, Bubbins said it had been a role he had been working on for over 10 years and one he used his own experiences to create.

He said growing up in the late 70s and 1980s he knew quite a few people "not troubled by self-doubt", including his dad, like Mammoth.

Bubbins also drew on his six years experience as a PE teacher, a profession he held before becoming a comedian, for the role.

In fact the school where the Mammoth pilot is filmed is where Bubbins used to teach.

Peter Kaye's Car Share actress Sian Gibson features in new BBC comedy series Mammoth. (Image: BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway)

Talking about what viewers can expect from the series, Gibson said: "It's a laugh out loud, nostalgic, family sitcom that will make you roar with laughter, and marvel at Mike Bubbins’ fantastic wardrobe.

"First and foremost this is a comedy, but its also got plenty of heart with family and friendship at its core, and at the end of the day, we need stuff that cheers us up now more than ever."

Marcell said it had been "an absolute pleasure" to work on Mammoth and described Bubbins and his work as "just superb".

He said: "Mike is a gentleman, it was a treat, and we discovered that we had a lot of television shows and music in common.

"We had a good laugh; I really think he's wonderful and funny and I admire him. We had a great time and he made it as pleasant for me as anybody could."

Marcell added: "I think series like these are really important because it gives young and upcoming writers and entertainers a chance to flex their muscles! I think it's wonderful, it really is.

"And Mike Bubbins is just superb."

RECOMMENDED READING:

When to watch BBC's Mammoth

Mammoth airs tonight (Wednesday, April 17) on BBC Two at 10pm.

The first three episodes launched on BBC iPlayer on Wednesday (April 17) morning and are available to watch now.