The supermarket’s range offers a variety of toys for little ones and there are options for both indoor and outdoor play.

Aldi urges customers to be quick as with all of its Specialbuys, the toy range is only available while stocks last.

Aldi's wooden toy range returns following sell out

Here are some of the toys you can expect to see in Aldi’s middle aisle from Thursday, April 25, except two which will be in stores from Thursday, May 16.

The toy range is back in Aldi stores from April 25 (Image: Aldi)

Wooden Mud Kitchen

Let your child’s imagination run wild with Aldi’s Wooden Mud Kitchen.

Ideal for outdoor play when the weather improves, this set comes with plant pots, gardening utensils and a chalkboard and could be yours for £39.99.

Little Town Wooden Climbing Triangle with Ramp/Wooden Climbing Arch with Ramp

Also returning to Aldi stores are the Little Town Wooden Climbing Triangle with Ramp (£59.99) and the Wooden Climbing Arch with Ramp (£59.99).

These are toys fit for indoor play and they come with detachable ramps.

They’re said to provide hours of fun while also developing agility and motor cognitive skills.

Little Town Wooden Balance Board/Balance Beams

Keep your children busy this summer with the Little Town Wooden Balance Board and Balance Beams, both available for £29.99 each.

They combine entertainment with exercise and encourage muscle development in little ones.

Children can enjoy playing with the Aldi toy range whilst also learning some key skills (Image: Aldi)

These will be available in stores from Thursday, May 16.

100 Play Balls/Kids Play Tent with Tunnel/Animal Hopper Toys

Upgrade playtime with the Kids Play Tent with Tunnel (£14.99) and 100 Play Balls (£5.99).

Or add the Animal Hopper Toys (£9.99) to your trolley. Children can choose from a range of designs - giraffe, dinosaur and unicorn.