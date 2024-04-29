Loquito Strawberry Cream Tequila was launched by the supermarket giant in 2023.

It proved so popular among shoppers that it sold out shortly after its launch last year.

Aldi, describing the alcoholic beverage, said: "The ready-to-drink delight boasts a delicious blend of sweet strawberry cream flavour with the supermarket’s enticingly rich Loquito tequila – perfect for getting the party started at a Hen Do, or any summer-time celebrations."

We’re living in 2034 babes x https://t.co/hwqCoZVgvY — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 17, 2024

It added with the strawberry cream tequila being so "full of flavour and sweet on the palate" it can be enjoyed neat, over ice, or as part of a creamy cocktail.

Aldi's Tequila Rose dupe more than £3 cheaper than competitors

At £9.99 a bottle, Aldi's Tequila Rose dupe is more than £3 cheaper than the original version at other supermarkets like Asda and Tesco - where you'll pay £13 for a bottle.

While it's more than £8 cheaper than competitors like Morrisons, where Tequila Rose is £18 a bottle.

When will Aldi's Tequila Rose dupe return to UK stores?





Aldi's Loquito Strawberry Cream Tequila is available in-store and online now, while stocks last.

If you are looking to be creative with your strawberry tequila, Aldi has come up with the perfect recipe:

Strawberry and raspberry tequila martini

Ingredients

70ml Loquito Strawberry Cream Tequila

25ml Saint Gérmont Vanilla Vodka

20ml summer fruits juice

25g fresh raspberries

25g fresh strawberries

Ice cubes

Raspberries and orange rind to decorate

Method

Mash the strawberries and raspberries with the summer fruits juice and put the pulp through a strainer (remember to discard seeds). Put the puree to one side. Put the Loquito Strawberry Cream Tequila and Saint Gérmont Vanilla Vodka in a cocktail shaker with some ice and shake well. Strain into a coupe glass then swirl over the puree and serve decorated with some raspberries and orange rind.

Aldi’s Loquito Strawberry Cream Tequila is available in stores nationwide and via Click & Collect now, while stocks last.