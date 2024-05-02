The areas which receive the most suggestions from customers will be considered as part of Aldi’s plans to build hundreds of new stores across the UK.

The retailer currently has more than 1,000 stores across the country, but is aiming to reach more than 1,500 supermarkets as part of its long-term plans.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, but there are still some areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have potential for more stores.

“We’ve identified some key places where there is demand for more stores already, but now we are calling on the public to share their views. This will be used to help inform our property search over the coming years.”

Those wanting to put their town forward to be considered should contact the supermarket by emailing NextNewStore@Aldi.co.uk, clearly stating their postcode and why they believe their area needs a new Aldi store.

Aldi is asking for suggestions to be submitted by May 31, with the supermarket planning to update customers on the results and its latest priority ‘wish list’ later this year.

You can find out more here.

Meanwhile, Aldi shoppers are being alerted of the best, and worst, time to shop ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

The supermarket has told customers that the quietest time to shop this weekend will be between 8am and 9am, and between 7pm and 10pm.

Aldi warned customers that Saturday, May 4, is expected to be the busiest shopping day over the bank holiday weekend.

The supermarket also revealed its opening times for the upcoming bank holiday.

Normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s more than 1,000 UK stores on Saturday and Sunday.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, while in Scotland the closing time will be 10pm as usual.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.