Although I’m grateful to have finally found the very few products that don’t anger my acne and keep it at bay, my newly found skincare routine can be financially crippling.

But for me, it’s totally worth it because I’ve tried medication from doctors and personalised creams from dermatologists, yet no long-term fix has been found that works as well as Paula’s Choice.

I use their cleansers, exfoliators and moisturisers both day and night, meaning after around two months, I have to top up on everything (usually all at once) which isn’t ideal when I’m trying to claw back on my bank account for reasons we will all be familiar with.

However, I will always search high and low to find life-saving skincare “dupes” at a fraction of the price where I can (including hours of endless scrolling on TikTok) and give them a go if I don’t think they will aggravate my face and leave me with the most irritating dry, red rash.

So what is my latest beauty discovery? You might not be surprised to learn that once again, Aldi has answered my acne prayers.

Aldi’s Lacura BHA Clearing Cleanser and 2% BHA Toner launch in-store this weekend

Last year, I tried their Lacura 2% BHA Toner (£4.99, 100ml) which is said to be a cheaper alternative to Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (£36, 118ml) and it did exactly what I hoped for – you can read my full review here.

Aldi first dropped the Lacura 2% BHA Toner last year (Image: Newsquest)

To much dismay, the Lacura toner soon vanished from my local Aldi but at long last, it’s back this weekend (May 5), along with the supermarket’s new Lacura BHA Clearing Cleanser (£3.99, 150ml).

When I found out about the launch of the cleanser, of course I got hold of it immediately – I had to see for my very own eyes if Aldi could smash it out of the park once more when it came to creating their own versions of the iconic beauty brand.

Formulated with “hero” ingredients including Glycerine, Panthenol and Sodium Laureth Sulphate, the product is said to offer “similarities” to the popular Paula’s Choice Clear Cleanser (£21, 177ml) but is “75% cheaper”.

Its description says: “Hoping to aid blemish-prone skin, the gentle and lightweight formula removes excess oils and impurities that can lead to breakouts while leaving textures clean, clear, and refreshed.”

Have you tried any other Aldi Lacura beauty dupes? (Image: Molly Court)

And do you know what, it does exactly what it says on the tin (or bottle in this case).

Why this Paula’s Choice cleaner dupe by Aldi has answered my acne prayers

I’m stunned once more as Aldi has created something that is just as good as the real thing (again).

My first worry was that it was going to dry my skin out as some typical “blemish-friendly” products struggle to provide any moisture because their main purpose is to strip the oils to help prevent spots.

But this was not the case here. I even left my skin without any moisturiser for hours after the first few times of using the Lacura BHA Clearing Cleanser to double check and yet my skin didn’t go tight or flaky.

As well as leaving my skin soft and banishing my dry patches, I loved how a little goes a long way as the liquid foams up so much when applied to wet skin.

Will you be running to your local Aldi this weekend to try out this new Lacura product? (Image: Molly Court)

A personal highlight was waking up every morning without any disgusting tiny pinhead spots around my nose which tends to batter my confidence daily.

When I’m brave enough to switch up my skincare, they can appear instantly.

This has often been a problem since being diagnosed with acne around two years ago but not this time.

Recommended reading:

My only concern is I hope it doesn’t disappear, as I think Aldi's Lacura BHA Clearing Cleanser could change the skincare game big time.

Aldi’s Lacura BHA Clearing Cleanser and 2% BHA Toner will be available in stores from May 5, while stocks last.

The range is cruelty-free and dermatologically tested.