The supermarket is increasing pay for hourly-paid workers to a minimum of £12.40 across the country, up from £12.

In London, workers will see entry level pay rise to £13.65, up from £13.55. The new base rates equal the best hourly pay in the sector.

The latest move represents an investment of more than £2.5 million, following a £37 million investment in March 2024, as well as an £8 million raise in September 2023, bringing the supermarket's total investment in pay over the past 12 months to nearly £50 million.

Lidl has a total of 960 stores across the UK and employs more than 32,000 people.

Lidl’s hourly pay rates for colleagues also increase with length of service, with pay reaching £13.00 nationally and £14.00 within London.

The supermarket chain has a variety of roles up for grabs in all corners of the country.

At the time of publication (May 10), Lidl have a total of 364 jobs available nationwide.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “As we continue to expand, we are welcoming more customers and attracting more colleagues into the business every day. It’s absolutely right, therefore, that we continue to offer industry-leading pay”.

Stephanie Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl GB, added: “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits.

“We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, whilst attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that”.