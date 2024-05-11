The episode, titled Space Babies, saw the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) come face to face with talking infants.

Many were left 'completely unnerved' by the babies who were found to be operating a space station.

Doctor Who fans share same complaint with 'completely unnerving' CGI

Fans of the BBC show were disturbed by the CGI used to make it look as though the babies' mouths were moving.

One viewer took to X, formally known as Twitter, to write: "The space babies’ mouths are completely unnerving."

Another said: "Noooo not talking babies"

One fan added: "Talking babies are creepy as f***".

A fourth user said: "These animated baby mouths are terrifying."

Someone else joked: "Bloody hell @CBeebiesHQ has invaded Doctor Who."

Full cast for series 14 of Doctor Who

The following stars are set to appear in the new series of Doctor Who:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

Indira Varma as The Duchess

Lenny Rush as Morris

Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

Jonathan Groff as TBC

George Caple as Paul McCartney

Chris Mason as John Lennon

Philip Davies as George Harrison

James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

While some familiar faces are returning with Gatwa, Gibson, Langford and Greenidge, some special Hollywood stars are appearing.

Award-winning actor Lenny Rush will make his Doctor Who debut as Morris and is best known for his role in the hit show Am I Being Unreasonable?

Drag Queen Jinkx Monsoon will also appear as Maestro, and fans of RuPaul's Drag Race will recognise Monsoon as the winner of the fifth series.

Disney star Jonathan Groff has been cast in a secret role, but the actor and singer is best known for starring in Frozen, Glee, Hamilton and Mindhunter.