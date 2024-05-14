The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued an urgent warning to businesses and shoppers not to sell or eat any products supplied by a company.
A food recall had already been actioned over some Bread Spread Ltd products, but the FSA have now warned businesses that all products manufactured and supplied by the company “should be removed from sale and not consumed because of serious food risks”.
Environmental Health and Trading Standards Services have been alerted to remove chilled and ready-to-eat products that include baguettes, French sticks, sandwiches, rolls and wraps.
The FSA say the products “have not been manufactured in accordance with food law requirements”, and Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the products.
The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.
Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.
In rare cases, the infection can lead to meningitis.
The FSA said it was a “developing situation” but these products, with a use-by date of May 18, are affected:
- Tuna Sweetcorn French Stick
- Ham Cheese French stick
- Egg sausage sandwich
- Chicken tikka sandwich
- Chicken salad sandwich
- Chicken sweetcorn sandwich
- Ham cheese sandwich
- Cheese ploughman sandwich
- Chicken may soft roll
- Tuna sweetcorn soft roll
- Egg mayo soft roll
- Ham cheese torpedo
- Chicken tikka French stick
- Tuna sweetcorn torpedo
- Chicken bacon twist
- Egg mayo torpedo
- Cheese onion soft roll
- Chicken tikka soft roll
- Chicken sweetcorn French stick
- Chicken salad sandwich
- Chicken sweetcorn baguette
- Egg mayo sausage baguette
- Chicken mayo torpedo
- Tuna sweetcorn twist
The FSA said the list may be incomplete and other products supplied and manufactured by Bread Spread could be affected.
A spokesman said: “If you have purchased any products listed above, or any other products that are chilled or ready-to-eat from Bread Spread Ltd , do not eat them. Instead, dispose of the products safely, at home.
“As these products have not been prepared in accordance with food hygiene, safety and other legislative requirements, they do not comply with the requirements of assimilated EU Regulations.
“Local Authorities have been requested to remove unsafe products from the market. Any concerns regarding unsafe foods, should be reported to the local authority where it was purchased.
"The presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a number of hygiene and traceability contraventions which makes these products unsafe to eat.
“The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the above products.
“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
“Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”
What is a product recall?
If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).
The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.
In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.
This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.
