The exciting news comes after the star recently won the Leading Actor award at the Bafta TV Awards for his role in the BBC series The Sixth Commandment.

Spall is best known for playing the role of Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter film series and starring in the 2014 film Mr Turner in the title role.

Timothy Spall to star in new BBC comedy drama Death Valley

Death Valley, set in Wales, will follow the unlikely crime-solving partnership between John Chapel, played by Spall, 67, and Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan, played by Defending The Guilty star Gwyneth Keyworth.

John, a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show Caesar, is united with Janie through the murder of his neighbour.

In each of the six 45-minute episodes, the Welsh landscape will provide a backdrop to the duo’s murder investigations.

Discussing the upcoming BBC show, Spall said: "I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy-drama.

“I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Nick Andrews, head of commissioning for BBC Wales, said: “Comedy in Wales is in terrific shape! The very best comedians, the very best writers are playing their part in establishing Wales as a very funny place.

“We always knew this to be true and now the rest of the UK do too. I know audiences will fall in love with these two brilliant characters as they strike up an unlikely but incredibly endearing friendship.”

The series has been commissioned by BBC Comedy and BBC Wales, and it will air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.