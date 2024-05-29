The occasional ‘woof’ is not a problem, but what can you when incessant barking becomes disruptive.

Usually, when dogs bark persistently over a long period of time, it's because they are distressed. Common reasons include:

being left home alone for too long

wanting attention

feeling worried about something

Dog barking can be classed as a ‘statutory nuisance’ (Image: Getty/Erdi Kahraman)

This is what the RSCPA says on the matter: “The occasional bark or 'woof' is usually not a problem for neighbours and others in the community but when barking becomes disruptive, it's often considered unacceptable and unpleasant to many people.

“The dog's welfare may also be compromised, but the owner may not realise that their dog has been barking if they're not around at that time.

“If you're concerned about a dog barking excessively near you, there are things you can do:

"Speak to the owner. They may not be aware that there's an issue, or they may be using some of the advice above to try and resolve the issue.

"If speaking to your neighbour hasn't worked or isn't an option, try contacting your local council about the noise complaint. This can help resolve the underlying issue, or if there is a welfare complaint they will contact us.

Contact your local council about a barking dog.”

Dog barking can be classed as a ‘statutory nuisance’, meaning your council’s environmental health department can request that the dog is stopped from barking incessantly.

Failure to stop the dog could see it taken away from the owners.