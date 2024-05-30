The supermarket chain’s latest pay increases, announced in March, will see the hourly rate of Store Assistants nationally rise from £12.00 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 for those within the M25.

It is the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

As a result of the raise, Aldi has equalled the best hourly rates in the sector, and also remains the only supermarket to provide paid breaks worth more than £900 a year to the average employee.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”

Earlier this month, fellow supermarket Lidl announced it would be giving its employees a third pay rise in 12 months.

The supermarket increased pay for hourly-paid workers to a minimum of £12.40 across the country, up from £12.

In London, workers will see entry level pay rise to £13.65, up from £13.55. The new base rates equal the best hourly pay in the sector.

Ryan McDonnell, CEO at Lidl GB, said: “As we continue to expand, we are welcoming more customers and attracting more colleagues into the business every day. It’s absolutely right, therefore, that we continue to offer industry-leading pay”.

Stephanie Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl GB, added: “The critical role that our colleagues play in driving our growth is always front of mind for us, which is why we’re committed to offering extremely competitive pay alongside a raft of other benefits.

“We want to continue to support and strengthen the teams that run our stores and warehouses every day, whilst attracting the best new talent. This latest investment helps us to do just that”.