Gabriel who works as an artiste at a club in Cardiff called 'Neverland' during the nights has been masking his early-years trauma from Andy.

The artist lost his mother at a young age and was left with a disciplinarian and religious father who made him watch public information films about Aids as a child.

Now, Gabriel must embark on a journey of self-discovery before the couple feels ready to adopt and parent 7-year-old Jake.

Together, the couple must convince social worker Jackie that they are ready and up for the task of becoming parents.

BBC's Lost Boys & Fairies is described as a "coming of middle-age story" that's "bold and deeply heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humour, redemption, and love."

The show was written and created by Daf James who has previously created plays, On the Other Hand, and We're Happy.

Sharing why he wanted to create Lost Boys & Fairies, Daf told the BBC: "It's important for me to put this story on screen because it's a queer, bilingual, Welsh/English drama about adoption on the BBC, which absolutely blows my mind.

"If somebody would have told me that as a kid that this kind of representation was going to be in the mainstream in this way, I wouldn't have believed it.

"This will be the most Welsh you’ve ever heard in a primetime BBC drama."

Lost Boys & Fairies full cast list

Gabriel: Sion Daniel Young

Andy: Fra Fee

Jackie: Elizabeth Berrington

Claire: Sharon D. Clarke

Sandra: Maria Doyle Kennedy

Emrys: William Thomas

Berwyn / Fanny Ample: Arwel Gruffydd

Celyn: Shaheen Jafargholi

Llinos: Mali Ann Rees

Sharon: Alexandria Riley

Becky: Gwyneth Keyworth

Jake: Leo Harris

Younger Emrys: Tomos Eames

Young Gabriel: Arthur Sion Evans

Teenage Gabriel: Dylan Malyn

Helen: Catriona James

Julie: Clare Hingott

How to watch Lost Boys & Fairies

Lost Boys & Fairies will be available to watch on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, June 3 and will have a total of three episodes, each airing weekly at the same time and day.

The BBC drama will also be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, June 3.