The new BBC drama Lost Boys & Fairies tells the story of couple Gabriel (Sion Daniel Young) and Andy (Fra Fee) longing to adopt a child but must first face their own childhood trauma.
Gabriel who works as an artiste at a club in Cardiff called 'Neverland' during the nights has been masking his early-years trauma from Andy.
The artist lost his mother at a young age and was left with a disciplinarian and religious father who made him watch public information films about Aids as a child.
Now, Gabriel must embark on a journey of self-discovery before the couple feels ready to adopt and parent 7-year-old Jake.
Together, the couple must convince social worker Jackie that they are ready and up for the task of becoming parents.
BBC's Lost Boys & Fairies is described as a "coming of middle-age story" that's "bold and deeply heart-wrenching, filled to the brim with humour, redemption, and love."
The show was written and created by Daf James who has previously created plays, On the Other Hand, and We're Happy.
Sharing why he wanted to create Lost Boys & Fairies, Daf told the BBC: "It's important for me to put this story on screen because it's a queer, bilingual, Welsh/English drama about adoption on the BBC, which absolutely blows my mind.
"If somebody would have told me that as a kid that this kind of representation was going to be in the mainstream in this way, I wouldn't have believed it.
"This will be the most Welsh you’ve ever heard in a primetime BBC drama."
Lost Boys & Fairies full cast list
- Gabriel: Sion Daniel Young
- Andy: Fra Fee
- Jackie: Elizabeth Berrington
- Claire: Sharon D. Clarke
- Sandra: Maria Doyle Kennedy
- Emrys: William Thomas
- Berwyn / Fanny Ample: Arwel Gruffydd
- Celyn: Shaheen Jafargholi
- Llinos: Mali Ann Rees
- Sharon: Alexandria Riley
- Becky: Gwyneth Keyworth
- Jake: Leo Harris
- Younger Emrys: Tomos Eames
- Young Gabriel: Arthur Sion Evans
- Teenage Gabriel: Dylan Malyn
- Helen: Catriona James
- Julie: Clare Hingott
How to watch Lost Boys & Fairies
Lost Boys & Fairies will be available to watch on BBC One at 9pm on Monday, June 3 and will have a total of three episodes, each airing weekly at the same time and day.
The BBC drama will also be available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, June 3.
