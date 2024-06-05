Prime Hydration already comes in a variety of different flavours in the UK including Lemon Lime, Meta Moon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

Other more recent flavours include Cherry Freeze, which launched in January, and Strawberry Banana which came out in April.

This new limited-edition flavour also has a competition element to it, as customers could potentially win a $1 million prize by completing a certain task.

New Prime X flavour launching in Aldi stores

Those who want to win the $1 million prize will need to try and collect 12 bottles with unique barcodes.

This will create a map which will lead them to where the money is being held.

In a statement, Aldi said: "The NEW Prime X flavour line offers fans the chance to embark on an interactive ‘hydrohunt’ challenge.

"This epic expedition encourages shoppers to collect 12 bottles with unique barcodes to build an in-app map.

Prime X comes in a bottle with blue and black packaging (Image: Prime/Aldi)

"Once all 12 are collected, hopefuls can uncover where ‘X’ marks the spot, to be in with the chance of winning a $1 million grand prize."

They continued: "Priced at just £1.99 (500ml), the highly-anticipated drink will be available as a Specialbuy, and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!"

American influencer Logan Paul and British influencer, musician and boxer KSI founded Prime.

Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugars and is only 20 calories per bottle.

Prime X will be available at Aldi supermarkets across the UK for £1.99 from Wednesday, June 5.