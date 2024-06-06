Many people will be looking to buy something nice for their Dad ahead of the day that is also at a reasonable price.

Aldi's middle aisle is known as a treasure trove where you can find a huge variety of items that might do the trick.

Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying, Julie Ashfield, has shared some insight into how shoppers can get their hands on the best bargains from the middle aisle ahead of Father's Day.

Specialbuys at Aldi can be found on their website here.

Aldi middle aisle tips ahead of Father's Day

Be an Early Bird

A recommendation is made to be at Aldi when it opens to make the most of its middle aisle options (8 am Monday to Saturday and 10 am on Sunday).

Julie shared: "We have some dedicated Specialbuyers who are often first in the doors every Thursday and Sunday when new products land!

"Every store stocks differently, and all the deals are limited edition—once they’re gone, they’re gone."

First Come, First Served

Julie explained: "Remember, it’s first come, first served, especially when it comes to seasonal products like Father’s Day gifts!

"These gems will fly off the shelves, so make sure to be quick to snag those beauty bargains and Dad-approved gifts."

Have a Browse of the In-Store and Online Leaflets

Products are shared in leaflets online and in-store before hitting the middle aisle so if you want to know what to look for they would be useful to view.

Julie added: "With Father’s Day around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity to take a sneak peek at the amazing products and deals coming up and perhaps even get some hints from Dad!"

Recommended reading:

Speak to the Store Staff and Check Out Socials

Store managers at Aldi know what’s going to land in stores that week and which items will be likely be popular.

Julie added: "Give @aldispecialbuysuk a follow on socials – this is our dedicated Specialbuys account so you’ll be the first to know what gifts you can get your hands on for Dad this year."

A Gift for Every Dad!





Julie recommended a number of items for Father's Day that will be available at Aldi including a full-sized dartboard, an Electric Shaver Assortment and a Beer Dispenser.