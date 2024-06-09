The 47-year-old Welsh actress, who has played the role of Stacey for 17 years, is “100 per cent” sure that this will be her last time on the programme.

However, she has no idea what's in store for the other characters, sharing that she does not know how Nessa's shock proposal to Smithy in 2019 will play out.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page shares update about last episode

She said: "I was like, ‘What? Oh my god, where’s the rest?’.”

Discussing the upcoming special of Gavin and Stacey, she told her Off The Telly podcast: “I mean, there’s so much they could do, isn’t there?

“I’m older now than Mel [Walters] was playing Gwen on the first series.”

Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's mum Pam, also recently spoke out about the upcoming episode.

When asked if her character will feature in the special she said: "Yes!"

She revealed that it is still very early days but stated: "I know it’s going to happen.

"I just haven’t seen the script – none of us has seen the script."

Previously, show creators James Corden and Ruth Jones shared that they had finished penning the last ever episode of the show.

Taking to Instagram, James Corden said: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James”.

In the post, the pair could be seen smiling behind a held-up copy of the script titled "Gavin and Stacey: The Final".

Some fans started thinking about the plot of the new episode with one saying: “I hope you both got married!! Had another kid! Cant wait!!!!”

How to watch Gavin and Stacey’s final episode

The final episode of the popular TV series will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

A specific time is yet to be confirmed but fans have a date to look forward to.