Hosted in Germany, the 2024 Euros will see qualified nations from across Europe go head to head, including Scotland and England.

However, to make way for the matches, the BBC has been forced to change its normal programming, and move shows including Casualty from its regular slot.

All-new #Casualty now on @BBCiPlayer 💚



If you or anyone you know has been affected by Rash’s story, details of organisations offering information are available at BBC Action Line. https://t.co/c1vkGHnOVG pic.twitter.com/tmdgCdgDuw — BBC Casualty (@BBCCasualty) June 8, 2024

When is Casualty on TV this week?





BBC's Casualty will not air on its normal home channel BBC One this Saturday, June 15.

Instead, the medical drama will move to BBC Two for the night airing at 8.20pm until 9.10pm.

Casualty is moving to make way for Italy v Albania, which will be hosted on BBC One from 7.20pm, with an 8pm kick-off until 10.10pm.

The upcoming episode of Casualty will see Holby face severe weather conditions as Radio Times shares: "There is a red weather warning as a storm threatens Holby, and a tragedy forces Cam to make a tough decision.

"Stevie makes an unexpected connection while treating the victims of a car accident, and Tariq is determined to help a vulnerable Rash."

The medical drama is not the only show impacted by the Euros, as the Scottish detective drama Rebus is also being pushed to BBC Two.

Normally airing on Saturday evenings on BBC One, Rebus has been moved to the second channel now airing at a later time of 9.10pm until 9.55pm.

"Casualty isn't going anywhere" says BBC despite claims it faced the axe

Reports in March by The Sun shared that series 40 of Casualty could be the BBC's drama's last.

As a Casualty insider told The Sun: "The official messaging is that all is well because the show was recently recommissioned for two more years.

“But when that new round of contracts were signed, the feedback was ‘two years, then we’re done’.

RECOMMENDED READING

Long-running BBC drama series 'isn't going anywhere' amid claims it faces the axe

“To be honest, no one was very surprised. The writing has been on the wall for a while now.”

But the BBC has denied these new claims from The Sun saying Casualty "isn't going anywhere".

A BBC spokesperson said: "Casualty isn’t going anywhere.

“The latest recommission is simply part of the normal business cycle."