Food recalls have been issued at the leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including the risk of exploding cans, and metal being found in food items.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Tesco recall

Tesco customers have been warned not to eat multiple chocolate bars sold by the supermarket giant as they may be a “possible health risk”.

The supermarket is recalling its Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack, and its Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack because they may contain peanuts not mentioned on the label.

The packaging error means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

The affected multipacks have best before dates of January 31, 2025, and February 28, 2025.

Friday 7 June 2024 - @Tesco recalls various Tesco Multipack Chocolate Bars because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/VeqMcyLc04 pic.twitter.com/0ec2GpyY75 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone with a peanut allergy who has purchased the chocolate not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

“For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

Morrisons Recall

Morrisons has recalled one of its chicken products because it may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket has issued a ‘do not eat’ warning to any customers who have purchased its wafer thin cooked chicken because of the risk.

The affected products include the 400g pack size with all use by dates up to and including June 16, and the 170g pack size with all use by dates up to and including June 16.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned customers not to eat the chicken, but to return it to stores for a full refund.

7 June 2024: Morrisons recalls Morrisons wafer thin cooked chicken because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/C1kTP6WBF1 pic.twitter.com/NW5Vp4sh52 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

A Morrisons spokesman said: “Morrisons is recalling all Use by codes because there is a potential risk that some packs may contain small pieces of metal.

“Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standards of product quality and safety.”

Aldi Recall

Aldi has issued a “do not eat” warning and is recalling a popular fresh meat product stocked on its shelves.

The supermarket is recalling Ashfields Grill 4 Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs because of a “labelling error” which shows an incorrect use-by date, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This makes the product “unsafe to eat” for customers who have purchased it.

Details of the specific batches affected are as follows:

Pack size: 320g

Use by date: July 9, 2024

The FSA explained: “The product listed above has been labelled with an incorrect ‘use-by’ which makes it unsafe to eat after the correct ‘use-by’ date of 09 June 2024.”

It added: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”

Aldi commented: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Ashfields Grill 4 Garlic & Herb Chicken Kebabs 320g because a small number of products have had the incorrect use by date applied of 9th July.

“No other products are affected. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

Brew York IPA Recall

A popular IPA has been recalled from shelves on a precautionary basis due to reports of cans exploding.

Brew York is recalling its Juice Forsyth IPA, which is sold at stores including Morrisons, following the reports that cans have exploded as a result of over carbonisation.

The affected cans have a best before date of July 23 and a batch code of Gyle 1036, which can be found on the bottom of the can.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned shoppers who have purchased the cans not to drink them, and to return them for a full refund.

3 June: Brew York recalls Juice Forsyth because of risk of cans exploding #FoodAlert https://t.co/1kgW6d4BK2 pic.twitter.com/j3qewegRkt — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 3, 2024

A Brew York spokesman said: “We are asking customers who have cans of Juice Forsyth to store and dispose of them safely.

“If you have a can, we advise submerging this in water with the ring pull facing away from you, and carefully opening this whilst wearing hand and eye protection as a precaution.

“Once any initial pressure has been released and you’re confident it is appropriate to do so, continue to empty the can.

“Once safely disposed, you can get in touch by emailing us: store@brewyork.co.uk with a photo of the beer, as well as the bottom of the can, clearly displaying the Gyle and BBE numbers.

“Once received, we will issue a coupon for use on our website to cover the cost of the can, as well as a little extra on us as an apology.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.