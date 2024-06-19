Scientists have worked out, on behalf of Aldi, that England fans alone are set to spill around 4.6 million pints of beer every time Gareth Southgate’s team scores a goal at the Euros in Germany.

Dr Eamon Fulcher, Professor of Cognitive Science at Split Second Research, explains: “We examined online videos of what happens in a pub or large-screen bar area when England fans gather to watch a live tournament match.

“We estimate that about 20% of the pints are spilt - 15% are thrown into the air and a further 5% are spillages due to movement."

Research has shown around 4.6 million pints of beer will be spilt by England fans alone during Euro 2024. (Image: PA)

To make up for all these spilt pints set to occur during the Euros, Aldi is offering 1000 shoppers the chance to win some free beer.

How to claim free beer at Aldi

Aldi will be giving away 1000 £5 vouchers to use on beer in stores across the UK as part of this latest promotion.

To claim one, all you have to do is email your name and proof of ID to aldibeercheer@clarioncomms.co.uk. It's that simple.

The first 1,000 to do so will receive their voucher in time for the Euro 2024 final on July 14.

Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, said: “We’re all used to seeing footage of beer flying through the air when England scores and hopefully we’ll see it a few times over the next month, which is why we’re offering customers free vouchers and amazing prices on our beer range."

Aldi offers an "extensive" range of award-winning beers along with the classic brand beers like Corona (18x330ml for £13.99), Carling (18x440ml - £11.99) and Stella Artois (18x440ml - £11.99) at cheaper prices than other UK supermarkets.