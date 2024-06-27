Consumer watchdog Which? has analysed wine prices at major supermarkets including Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and Sainsbury's and put together a list of the cheapest spots to purchase a bottles of the alcoholic beverage.

The analysis compared prices from 15 different branded wines including the likes of 19 Crimes Australian Red, Yellow Tail Shiraz, McGuigan Black Label Chardonnay and Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc.

And the cheapest supermarket for wine is, drum roll please...Tesco. However there's a catch.

Tesco is the cheapest for wine if you have a Clubcard, but for non-members it is the most expensive supermarket.

Cheapest supermarkets for branded wine

The cheapest supermarkets for branded wine, according to Which?, are:

Tesco [with Clubcard] (average cost of 15 bottles of wine - £108.43) Asda (£111.16) Morrisons (£114.81) Sainsbury's (£116.71) Waitrose (£116.91) Ocado (£119.16) Tesco [without Clubcard] (£120.67)

Talking through its findings, Which? said: "For Clubcard holders, Tesco was the cheapest on average for 13 out of the 15 bottles we compared.

"It was also the cheapest supermarket overall, with our 15 bottles costing an average £108.43 in total with a Clubcard.

"But it was a very different story for shoppers who aren’t members of the scheme (or simply left their card at home), who would have paid more at Tesco (£120.67) than any other store.

"This begs the question of whether non-members are paying over the odds when they shop at Tesco."

Asda was the second cheapest supermarket for wine just £2.73 more than Tesco's Clubcard total.

It offered the lowest price on bottles of wine including Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio and Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc and was second-cheapest for eight of the 15 bottles tracked by Which? as part of the three month study.

Aldi and Lidl weren't included in the Which? analysis as the supermarkets don't sell the branded wines that were tracked.

Six wines you should never pay full price for

As part of its analysis, Which? also outlined six bottles of wine you should never pay full price for as they are discounted in price for at least a third of the year.

The six bottles of wine you should never pay full price for are:

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc (on offer 47% of the time at Sainsbury's)

Campo Viejo Tempranillo Rioja (on offer 50% of the time at Tesco)

McGuigan Black Label Red (on offer 50% of the time at Asda)

Yellow Tail Chardonnay (on offer 47% of the time at Waitrose)

Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio (on offer 44% of the time at Asda)

Yellow Tail Shiraz (on offer 47% of the time at Waitrose)

Visit the Which? website (link to which can be found above) to see the full findings.