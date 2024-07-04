Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer looks set to win a landslide majority, besting even the efforts of the Blair government in 1997.

But the real story of the day, at least on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been #DogsAtPollingStations.

Whatever your political persuasion, I think we can all agree that dogs will make this day better.

Anna Skipwith, from Dulwich Village, south London, shared her fifth "dogs at polling stations" picture on X, marking the moment members of her community came out to vote.

"It's become a bit of a local tradition," she told BBC News. "Most of the dogs know each other, although there were a couple of new puppies this morning who haven't done it before."

She has also taken pictures of the dogs outside the parish hall at general and local elections in 2019, 2021, 2022 and on 2 May this year.

"The dogs seem to know the drill," she said.

"I hope it shows a nice positive side of social media."

And that it was. Here are some of the best:

The most important pic of the day. Titan at the polling station.



Titan would still like treats at polling stations to be a manifesto commitment from all parties! #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/lJJ5AF7Deh — Sam Nicholas (@samalexnicholas) July 4, 2024

Mrs Skipwith said that her 11-year-old working Cocker Spaniel Tilly had been in every picture, alongside about five other dogs.

While some of "the pack" changes with each vote, Ms Skipworth said all of the dogs were well-behaved and sat for the picture with their owners nearby.

So, the big question remains, will you be taking your dog to vote? If so, show us!