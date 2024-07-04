Of course, he was never an option. Reform leader Farage is infact standing in Clacton, in Essex, 250 miles from the Welsh constituency.

The angry voter claimed 'voter fraud' and also suggested 'taking to the streets' if 'Nige' isn't elected by tomorrow.

Posted on the 'Tonyrefail - Our Community' group, the message, from an anonymous person, read: "Been to vote this morning for Nigel Farage and his name wasn't even on the voting list!!! Surly this is voter fraud and the MSM (mainstream media) have got there way by not letting him win!! If Nige isn't prime minster tomorrow morning then we take to the streets of ton who's with me!!"

Someone then shared the post to X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "Most intelligent #ReformUk voter in South Wales."

Tonyrefail is a village and community in the Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough, Wales.

Recommended reading:

'Dogs at polling stations' takes the internet by storm - here are our favourites

Sunak and Starmer make final pleas to voters ahead of General Election

Newsquest approached the cabinet office for comment.

General Election 2024

British voters are picking a new government today (Thursday, 4 July) in a parliamentary election that is widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer looks set to win a landslide majority, besting even the efforts of the Blair government in 1997.

The exit poll for this year’s General Election will be published just after polling stations close later today, Thursday 4 July, at 10pm.

The poll – commissioned by Sky News, BBC and ITV News – is designed by an academic team of political scientists, led by Professor Sir John Curtice of Strathclyde University, and is carried out by the research company Ipsos